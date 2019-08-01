Chihuahuas Lose to Nashville, Add World Champion Reliever

Chihuahuas Lose on Busy Trade Deadline Day



On a day in which many players were at the mercy of the MLB Front Office, the El Paso Chihuahuas dropped a 7-6 road contest to the Nashville Sounds.



A slow start doomed the Dogs as they fell behind 5-0 in the 2nd inning, behind a grand slam home run from Sounds' 1st Baseman Ronald Guzman.



Guzman, who was the Texas Rangers' Opening Day First Baseman, connected on a 1-2 from emergency starter Dietrich Enns.



Logan Allen had been scheduled to start tonight's game, but was included in a 3-team trade package to the Cleveland Indians that sent frontline starter Trevor Bauer to the Cincinnati Reds.



El Paso was able to get late runs courtesy of RBI singles from Ty France and Austin Allen, but it proved too late as Nashville was able to hang on.



Seth Mejias-Brean also homered for the Chihuahuas.



El Paso's loss meant that their lead in the PCL Standings dropped to 1.5 games above Las Vegas, with Las Vegas playing late into Wednesday night.



Allen's departure left the Chihuahuas down a starting pitcher, but as the deadline passed, the Dogs found themselves adding an experienced bullpen piece.



The Chicago Cubs traded 2016 World Series Champion Carl Edwards Jr. to the San Diego Padres before the deadline, and Edwards will be joining the Chihuahuas bullpen this week per tonight's game broadcast.



Once considered the Cubs' closer of the future, Edwards struggled with command this season en route to a 5.87 ERA in 20 appearances with Chicago. He also spent time this season on the Injured List with inflammation in his non-throwing shoulder.



In exchange for Edwards, the Padres sent former Chihuahua Brad Wieck back to the Cubs.