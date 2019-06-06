Chihuahuas come up with key hits late in win Wednesday against Iowa

Chihuahuas fight back in win against Iowa

The El Paso Chihuahuas found themselves down 4-0 after one inning in a day game Wednesday against the Iowa Cubs.

And though they may have been down, they certainly were not out.

The Chihuahuas would go on to score the final six runs of the ball game to complete a comeback and claim a 6-4 victory.

The win moved the Dogs to 38-21 on the year while Iowa fell to 34-26.

El Paso would score one single run in six different innings to account for their final total.

The Chihuahuas still trailed 4-3 in the top of the sixth inning, but that all changed on one swing of the bat by Jose Pirela. His solo shot tied the game at four and set up more drama in the coming innings.

With the game still knotted at four in the top of the eighth, it was Francisco Mejia's turn to give the Dogs a jolt. He also launched a solo shot that would break the deadlock and give El Paso a lead they would not relinquish.

Matthew Batten added some insurance in the top of the ninth in the form of an RBI double as the Chihuahuas won their fourth game in a row.

El Paso and Iowa will meet again tomorrow night in Des Moines.