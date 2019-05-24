Chihuahuas bounce back Thursday with win over Reno

Chihuahuas beat the Reno Aces Thursday

The El Paso Chihuahuas had struggled in the past week or so going just 2-5, but they managed to find their offense in a 10-4 win Thursday night at home against the Reno Aces.

The Chihuahuas were held to just three hits in the previous game but managed 14 hits Thursday in a solid bounce-back performance.

El Paso scored four runs in the first inning and added four more in the third to take a quick 8-0 lead.

Matthew Batten went 3-5 with two doubles and three RBI to help lead the Chihuahuas to their 30th victory this season (30-17).

Jacob Scavuzzo also delivered for El Paso with three hits including a three-run homer and four RBI Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, Reno came back to earth after a sterling performance in Wednesday's win and now stands at 19-28 overall this year.

The Aces were also officially charged with two errors in the loss.

The two teams will meet again Friday at Southwest University Park at 7:05 p.m. before the Chihuahuas head off to Fresno for a new series set to begin Saturday night.