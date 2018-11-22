Centennial wins Sweet Play of the Year for teams in New Mexico

Play of the Year Centennial Hawks

The Centennial Hawks are winners of the Sweet Play of the Year for teams in New Mexico.

Their winning play came in a regular season game against Mayfield. In a contest that was scoreless in the fourth quarter, the Hawks came up with a defensive touchdown to propel them to a victory that kept their perfect record intact.

Aidan Trujillo came off the edge and applied pressure against Mayfield, tipping the quarterback's pass into the air. Brent Rigtrup then ran under the ball and returned it for a pick-six to break the deadlock.

The Hawks will now put their 11-0 mark on the line Friday night at Wilson Stadium in Albuquerque at 7 p.m. Centennial is matched up against another undefeated team, La Cueva, with the right to to to the 6A state championship at stake.

Centennial is seeded third in the playoffs while La Cueva is the second seed.

The winner of that matchup will head to the championship game against the winner of top-seeded Rio Rancho Cleveland and fourth-seeded Volcano Vista.

