Cathedral track star signs with University of Houston
Brandon Seagreaves keeps on running
EL PASO, Texas - Cathedral High School's Brandon Seagreaves signed his Letter of Intent to run track and field at the University of Houston in front of friends and family Tuesday afternoon.
"A lot of nerves," Seagreaves said. "I've always wanted to have the dream of signing day and put the pen on paper. It's just a great day."
Seagreaves specialized in the 5k in cross country and 1600 meter, 1300 meter and the 4x400 relay in track and field.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
Health iStock/firebrandphotography
News David Greedy/Getty Images
Sports Rob Carr/Getty Images
News Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Health iStock/eurobanks
News Vince Bucci/Getty Images
US & World FreeImages.com/Ned Horton
Entertainment 2019 Getty Images
News Ethan Miller/Getty Images
News Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Economy Joe Raedle/Getty Images
News Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Sports Patrick Smith/Getty Images
News Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Politics Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Economy Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
News Mike Brown/Getty Images
News Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images
Economy Chris McGrath/ Getty
News Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images