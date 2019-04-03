Cathedral track star signs with University of Houston

Cathedral track star signs with division one team

EL PASO, Texas - Cathedral High School's Brandon Seagreaves signed his Letter of Intent to run track and field at the University of Houston in front of friends and family Tuesday afternoon.

"A lot of nerves," Seagreaves said. "I've always wanted to have the dream of signing day and put the pen on paper. It's just a great day."

Seagreaves specialized in the 5k in cross country and 1600 meter, 1300 meter and the 4x400 relay in track and field.