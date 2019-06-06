BRANDON INGRAM TO HOST BASKETBALL CAMP IN EL PASO

An NBA star will be sharing his knowledge of the game with the El Paso community this summer. Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram, the #2 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, will be hosting a basketball camp "Basketball 101 with Brandon Ingram" in El Paso next month.



The one-day camp, which will run on July 27th at either the Don Haskins Center or Del Valle High School, will be open to kids age 5-18 and run from 9am-4pm. Tickets for the camp are available on Eventbrite, and cost $100 per camper. General admission tickets will be available for fans and family at $30 per person.



Ingram, a 6-9 forward, just finished his third season in the league which saw him average a career high 18.3 points per game. Prior to the NBA, Ingram played collegiately at Duke and was a McDonald's All-American in 2015.