Sports

Bowie Coach: Vandalism at stadium another obstacle for players to overcome

Team will use El Paso H.S. for next home game

By:

Posted: Sep 06, 2018 03:03 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2018 05:33 PM MDT

Bowie Coach: Vandalism at stadium another obstacle for players to overcome

El Paso, TX - As the work continues to repair the damage that was done at Bowie High School's football stadium, the Bowie football team must now pick themselves up and play on, with or without their home stadium.

Bowie's football field was damaged a week ago after authorities say four teenagers caused more than $150,000 in damage.

The teens, who are facing charges, allegedly drove a golf cart on the field damaging the field's turf and the school's new track which had just recently been installed. 

Bowie's head football coach Robert Padilla says the damage is not as bad as it looks, but crews still have work that needs to be done and it will take some time.

"I thought that they would have to do a lot more work than what they did, which is good, but at the same time it's still work  and it's still things that have to be fixed," Padilla said.

Padilla says his team has been handling the ordeal in stride.

"It is disheartening, but at the same time it's just another obstacle that our kids have to face and overcome," Padilla said. "That's one of the things that our Bowie kids are adept at doing is that anything that comes up as an obstacle, we fight hard and we make sure that we try and overcome it to the best of our ability."

Last Friday should have been Bowie's first home game against Silver City High School, a school in New Mexico.  Instead, the Bowie Bears had to travel to Silver City, New Mexico to play the Fightling Colts at their home stadium.

The plan is to take it week by week because there is no set timetable on when the repairs to the stadium will be completed.

Bowie's next home game is scheduled for September 14th against Clint. Their stadium won't be ready by then, so the plan is to play that game at El Paso High School.

"You know we appreciate everybody looking out for us a little bit even our rivals in the time of need," Padilla said. "We're thankful we can count on them as well."

Also, since Bowie's stadium field is inaccessible, all teams at Bowie have to share a practice field that is near the baseball stadium.

"That's the beauty of Bowie High School is we're all going to work together and we're all going to try to overcome things like this, but the reality is that's where we're at," "Padilla said.

Padilla is hopeful that the stadium will be ready in time for Bowie's homecoming game which is on October 12th.

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Politics
Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins

Crime
Photos: El Paso DWI arrests August 2018

Photos: El Paso DWI arrests August 2018

Economy
Notable recalls of 2018
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Notable recalls of 2018

News
On this day: September 6
Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

On this day: September 6

Sports
NFL's highest-paid players for 2018
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

NFL's highest-paid players for 2018

Health
10 foods you should never refrigerate
iStock / DrGrounds

10 foods you should never refrigerate

News
On this day: September 5
White House photo by Paul Morse

On this day: September 5

Crime
PHOTOS: Vandalism at Bowie High School football field

PHOTOS: Vandalism at Bowie High School football field

Crime
PHOTOS: 13 arrested by DPS in El Paso prostitution sting

PHOTOS: 13 arrested by DPS in El Paso prostitution sting

Sports
NFL and anthem: Knee-deep in protests
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

NFL and anthem: Knee-deep in protests

Health
11 foods that will age you

11 foods that will age you

News
On this day: September 4
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: September 4

Crime
PHOTOS: Woman takes off with baby after crashing car in chase

PHOTOS: Woman takes off with baby after crashing car in chase

News
On this day: September 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 3

Economy
Labor Day by the numbers
iStock/monkeybusinessimages

Labor Day by the numbers

News
On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

News
On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

Borderland Blitz
PHOTOS: 2018 Borderland Blitz Week 1

PHOTOS: 2018 Borderland Blitz Week 1

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 8.31.18

PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 8.31.18

US & World
America mourns the death of Sen. McCain
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain

Economy
Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

US & World
America's 20 most beard-friendly cities
Johannes Simon/Getty Images

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities

News
On this day: August 31

On this day: August 31

Crime
PHOTOS: Bounty hunters accused of kidnapping woman

PHOTOS: Bounty hunters accused of kidnapping woman