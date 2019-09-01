Borderland Blitz: High school football week 1 scores
Friday and Thursday night football action
EL PASO, Texas - Here are the scores for week one of the Borderland Blitz: 8/30 and 8/29
Coronado 7 at Andress 23 -- FINAL
El Dorado 12 vs. Pebble Hills 54 -- FINAL
Montwood 27 at Los Fresnos 28 -- FINAL
Burges 40 at Parkland 41 -- FINAL OT
Americas 63 at Eastwood 0 -- FINAL
Socorro 20 at Hanks 59 -- FINAL
Rio Rancho Cleveland 13 at Franklin 36 -- FINAL
Midland Christian 42 vs. Chapin 0 -- FINAL
San Elizario 14 at Riverside 21 -- FINAL
Austin 54 at Bel Air 28 -- FINAL
Horizon 22 at El Paso 14 -- FINAL
Silver City 7 at Bowie 27 -- FINAL
West Mesa 0 vs. Centennia 55 -- FINAL
Mountain View 28 at Gadsden 20 -- FINAL
Cathedral 27 at Anthony 34 -- FINAL
Fabens 32 at Van Horn 14 -- FINAL
Monahans 12 at Clint 27 -- FINAL
Monterey Tech 0 at Santa Teresa 6 -- FINAL
Onate 26 at Cibola 35 -- FINAL
Hatch Valley 0 at Ruidoso 22 -- FINAL
Del Valle 13 vs. Mayfield 14 -- FINAL
Ysleta 43 vs. Jefferson 13 -- FINAL
Canutillo 41 vs. Eastlake 21 -- FINAL
Chaparral 7 at Irvin 6 -- FINAL