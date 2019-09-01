Borderland Blitz

Borderland Blitz: High school football week 1 scores

Friday and Thursday night football action

By:

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 07:03 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 01:46 AM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - Here are the scores for week one of the Borderland Blitz: 8/30 and 8/29


Coronado 7 at Andress 23 -- FINAL 

El Dorado 12 vs. Pebble Hills 54 -- FINAL

Montwood 27 at Los Fresnos 28 -- FINAL

Burges 40 at Parkland 41 -- FINAL OT

Americas 63 at Eastwood 0 -- FINAL

Socorro 20 at Hanks 59 -- FINAL

Rio Rancho Cleveland 13 at Franklin 36 -- FINAL 

Midland Christian 42 vs. Chapin 0 --  FINAL

San Elizario 14 at Riverside 21 -- FINAL

Austin 54 at Bel Air 28 -- FINAL

Horizon 22 at El Paso 14 -- FINAL

Silver City 7 at Bowie 27 -- FINAL

West Mesa 0 vs. Centennia 55 -- FINAL

Mountain View 28 at Gadsden 20 -- FINAL

Cathedral 27 at Anthony 34 -- FINAL

Fabens 32 at Van Horn 14 -- FINAL

Monahans 12 at Clint 27 --  FINAL 

Monterey Tech 0 at Santa Teresa 6 -- FINAL 

Onate 26 at Cibola 35  -- FINAL

Hatch Valley 0 at Ruidoso 22 -- FINAL

Del Valle 13 vs. Mayfield 14 -- FINAL

Ysleta 43 vs. Jefferson 13 -- FINAL 

Canutillo 41 vs. Eastlake 21 -- FINAL 

Chaparral 7 at Irvin 6 -- FINAL 
 

