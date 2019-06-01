Bark at the Park Night with the Chihuahuas

Bark at the Park Night

El Paso, Texas - It was Bark at the Park night at University Field.

The El Paso Chihuahuas dropped both games of their double header and needed a win to break even.

Tacoma though, was having none of it.

The Rainiers started the scoring with a two run blast by Robert Perez.

Braden Bishop added to the lead with a grand slam in the fourth.

Bottom of the fourth Carlos Mejia would fly out to left field bringing in Boog Powel to break up the two game shut out.

Down eight to two in the bottom of the ninth the Chihuahuas tried to rally.

Jose Pirela would homer in the ninth to make it eight to three and Mejia-Brean would single with two men on making the score eight to five but the rally would end there.

The Dogs would drop this one 8 to 5 and regroup for the next contest.