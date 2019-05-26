Austin Trout returns to the ring against Terrell Gausha

Austin Trout vs Terrell Gaushau

Biloxi, Mississippi - Las Cruces's very own Austin No Doubt Trout looked to continue his career after taking a year off from the ring.

His opponent, Terrell Gashau hadnt fought in over a year. His previous bout was an IBO WBO championship fight against Erislandry Lara which he lost in 2017.

After a chippy weigh in on Friday everybody knew these fighters were ready to get after it.

It fight started fast.

Gausha went after Trout taking the fight to him.

Both men battled with Gausha taking the earlier rounds of the fight while Trout had to play catch up.

It seemed No Doubt Trout thought he was behind in the cards, trying to end the fight throwing wild haymakers in the ninth and tenth rounds.

When it went to the judges the first gave it to Gashau. The second had Trout ahead in the fight and the final official scored the contest a draw.

Neither fighter would take home a victory.