Andy Ruiz Jr. is the first Mexican American Heavyweight champion in history

Andy Ruiz Jr is the new heavyweight champion of the world

New York, New York - The underdog Andy Ruiz Jr. stepped into the ring the first of June with the world thinking he was under classed, after the 7th round that opinion would change.

Early in the third round it looked like everyone was right. Ruiz took a shot from Joshua Anthony that sent him to the mat.

It seemed to only fuel the challenger.

With under two minutes left in the round Anthony was on his knees receiving the standing eight.

Then with 10 seconds left Ruiz again sent the champ almost out of the ring.

Both fighters managed to make it to the 7th but that is as far as it would go.

Ruiz would drop Anthony twice before the referee stopped the contest.

That gave Andy Ruiz the heavyweight championship belt and made him the first Mexican American heavyweight champion.

When the fight was over Ruiz said, "Because of the Mexican warrior that I am, I have that Mexican blood in me. Talking about that Mexican style, I just proved it true."