Alyssa Palacios has tied the all time shut out record with
El Paso, Texas - The UTEP Soccer team was on the road this weekend.
They took on Weber State up in Ogden Utah.
The game went into double over time with no score ending in a tie.
The big news from the match is Alyssa Palacios is now tied with Sara Dillinger's for the all time school shut out record!
The Miners will be heading to Miami, Florida to take on the FIU Panthers.
This will begin conference play for the Miners.
With one more clean sheet, Palacios will have the most shut outs in team history.
There are other records that looked to be shattered by her as well as the season progresses.
The Miners play their home games at University field.
