Alyssa Palacios breaks UTEP Soccer's all time shutout record

Posted: Sep 16, 2018 10:04 PM MDT

El Paso, Texas - The Miners took on FIU in Florida this weekend.
The first half of the game the UTEP caught fire scoring two goals giving the Miners the lead.   

Carleigh Simmons took a corner kick that Lauren Crenshaw came down with and was put in the net making it 1 nil Miners.
Still in the first half UTEP was on the move. 

Vic Bohdan steals it and then sets up Jojo Ngongo who takes a rip and scores!!!!!  

Miners held on to win the game 2-0 giving Alyssa Palacios the shutout and making her one of the greatest net minders in UTEP history!  

We got to speak with Palacios after the game and this is what she had to say.

"It feels amazing, Im glad I got to leave my impact on the program and hopefully I can keep adding to it so its harder to touch in the future."


