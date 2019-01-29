Ahead of the Super Bowl, a list of the best cities for football fans

EL PASO, Texas - The countdown to the Super Bowl is on!

In light of the celebration of football, financial website WalletHub.com wanted to find out which city is the best for football fans.

According to WalletHub, Pittsburgh, Boston, Green Bay, Dallas and New York round off the top five.

That's good news for Cowboys fans -- in Dallas.

As for those in the Borderland, El Paso was ranked 222 out of 244 cities, not-so-good news.

Las Cruces fared better at 172.

To come up with the rankings, researchers at WalletHub chose cities with at least one professional football team or at least one college football team. They also examined average ticket price for an NFL game and fan friendliness.

Read more about its methodology here.

WalletHub also took into consideration the strength of the teams, which likely pushed El Paso's ranking to the near-bottom of the list.

It also ranked the worst-performing college football teams and guess who makes the list?

UTEP.