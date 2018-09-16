Aggies fall to 0-4 on the season after 42-25 defeat against UNM

Three NMSU quarterbacks combined to throw five interceptions Saturday night as the New Mexico Lobos regained bragging rights in the Battle of I-25 with a 42-25 win.

The Aggies fell to 0-4 to start the season with the loss.

NMSU jumped out to a 14-0 lead early in the first quarter thanks to a Terrill Hanks interception return for a touchdown followed by a Matt Romero keeper from two yards out.

It appeared NMSU might be on its way to its third consecutive win over UNM, but the Lobos responded quickly.

UNM went on a 21-3 run to close the first half, giving them a 21-17 lead at the break.

They then increased their lead to double digits in the third quarter on an Ahmari Davis rushing touchdown. Davis would tally four total touchdowns in the game and 74 yards on the ground. Tyrone Owens rushed for 110 yards of his own and a score.

After throwing two interceptions in the first half, NMSU starting quarterback Matt Romero was replaced.

Backup Nick Jeanty only completed one of six passes, but Josh Adkins found a bit of success in the second half.

Adkins was 12-21 for 168 yards and a touchdown. Despite the fact Adkins threw two interceptions, head coach Doug Martin said Adkins would start the team's next game at UTEP.

UTEP (0-3), like NMSU, is also currently winless this season after falling 24-0 on the road at Tennessee earlier in the day.