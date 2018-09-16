Sports

Aggies fall to 0-4 on the season after 42-25 defeat against UNM

Posted: Sep 16, 2018 12:06 AM MDT

Updated: Sep 16, 2018 12:26 AM MDT

Three NMSU quarterbacks combined to throw five interceptions Saturday night as the New Mexico Lobos regained bragging rights in the Battle of I-25 with a 42-25 win.

The Aggies fell to 0-4 to start the season with the loss. 

NMSU jumped out to a 14-0 lead early in the first quarter thanks to a Terrill Hanks interception return for a touchdown followed by a Matt Romero keeper from two yards out. 

It appeared NMSU might be on its way to its third consecutive win over UNM, but the Lobos responded quickly. 

UNM went on a 21-3 run to close the first half, giving them a 21-17 lead at the break. 

They then increased their lead to double digits in the third quarter on an Ahmari Davis rushing touchdown.  Davis would tally four total touchdowns in the game and 74 yards on the ground.  Tyrone Owens rushed for 110 yards of his own and a score. 

After throwing two interceptions in the first half, NMSU starting quarterback Matt Romero was replaced.  

Backup Nick Jeanty only completed one of six passes, but Josh Adkins found a bit of success in the second half. 

Adkins was 12-21 for 168 yards and a touchdown.  Despite the fact Adkins threw two interceptions, head coach Doug Martin said Adkins would start the team's next game at UTEP. 

UTEP (0-3), like NMSU, is also currently winless this season after falling 24-0 on the road at Tennessee earlier in the day. 

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: September 16
U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 16

News
On this day: September 15
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: September 15

Borderland Blitz
PHOTOS: Borderland Blitz Week 3

PHOTOS: Borderland Blitz Week 3

Weather
Hurricane Florence hits the Carolinas
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Hurricane Florence hits the Carolinas

Crime
PHOTOS: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 9.14.18

PHOTOS: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 9.14.18

Weather
10 most expensive hurricanes to hit US
CNN Video

10 most expensive hurricanes to hit US

News
On this day: September 14
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

On this day: September 14

El Paso
Khalid presented Key to the City of El Paso

Khalid presented Key to the City of El Paso

Weather
Coastal Carolina prepares for Hurricane Florence
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Coastal Carolina prepares for Hurricane Florence

Weather
2018 hurricane season
NOAA

2018 hurricane season

News
On this day: September 13
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On this day: September 13

Entertainment
National Toy Hall of Fame 2018 finalists
Courtesy of The Strong, Rochester, New York.

National Toy Hall of Fame 2018 finalists

Economy
Notable recalls of 2018
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

Notable recalls of 2018

Weather
Hurricane prep checklist
Allison Joyce/Getty Images

Hurricane prep checklist

Entertainment
Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

Entertainment
Celebrities who have battled cancer
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Celebrities who have battled cancer

News
On this day: September 12
Dolby Laboratories

On this day: September 12

US & World
Happiest states in America
iStock/DoctorKan

Happiest states in America

Education
Best colleges of 2018-19
Madcoverboy at English Wikipedia via Wikimedia Commons

Best colleges of 2018-19

News
On this day: September 11
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: September 11

Health
8 foods that age your skin faster
iStock/deansanderson

8 foods that age your skin faster

Entertainment
Never mind! Celebrities who unretired
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Never mind! Celebrities who unretired

News
On this day: September 10
NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images

On this day: September 10

Education
States where college is most expensive
iStock/kroach

States where college is most expensive