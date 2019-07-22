Special Reports

Rapid release: Sponsoring an asylum seeker

By:

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 12:03 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 01:08 PM MDT

Rapid release preview

EL PASO, Texas - (Editor's note: You can watch this full special report Monday night at 10 p.m. only on ABC-7)

Just months ago they were complete strangers.

Now they live together like a family.

Isis Suarez said she fled her home country of Honduras because of gang violence. Since January, Suarez and her daughter, Halli, been living with Irene Alatorre -- her sponsor. 

"I have a lot of space in my house because my daughters have moved out, so I had extra room when she needed the space," Alatorre said.

The two met back in October at El Calvario church in Las Cruces. Alatorre was volunteering at the church to help out migrants. Suarez asked for asylum after crossing through a port of entry in El Paso. After being processed, she was released by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on her own recognizance. 

The sheer number of migrants who have crossed into the U.S. in recent months has led to ICE releasing migrants who are not deemed a threat. ICE does not have the resources to detain them, so migrants are bused to churches and shelters.

"When I first started at El Calvario, my first thing was [helping] the children. That's how I met Isis with her daughter, to take her somewhere so that they could give her clothes," Alatorre said.

Most asylum seekers go to live with sponsors once they're released. In the majority of cases, sponsors are family members or close friends.

That's exactly what Suarez did. For months, she lived with a cousin in Houston. But, they had a falling out. With nowhere else to go, Suarez called Alatorre.

Alatorre agreed to sponsor Suarez and her daughter. She drove to the Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Houston to make it official. Alatorre said it was a simple process.

"When I went to the office, they just said, all we need is the address where you're going and that's it. They didn't want anything from me," Alatorre said.

Immigration attorney Daniel Caudillo said the requirements for sponsoring asylum seekers are much different from the those of a person who is sponsoring a green-card applicant.

"If you sponsor an individual that's seeking a permanent residency status, you're signing an actual contract with the U.S. government, obliging yourself to financial support and ensuring that that individual does not become a public burden," Caudillo said.

In these cases, a sponsor must be a U.S. citizen and related to the immigrant. They must prove that they make a certain amount of money to care for the immigrant. They are also responsible for fees that can total hundreds of dollars.

Sponsors like Alatorre just need to provide a stable address. Since asylum seekers have to wait at least five months before they can apply for a work permit, sponsors must also provide for them. However, the sponsor bears no other responsibility for the migrant.

"It's on their own recognizance, so that sponsor would not have any consequences if the individual that they sponsor does not show up to court," El Paso ICE Field Office Director Corey Price said.

Suarez said her next immigration court hearing will be in November. She's grateful to have someone like Alatorre who provides unwavering support.

"I think she's been my angel in this country," Suarez said in Spanish. "She's been like a mother to me. She's supported me in everything."

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
Colleges that produce the most millionaires
Turner via CNN

Colleges that produce the most millionaires

News
On this day: July 22
John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images

On this day: July 22

News
On this day: July 21
Harry How/Getty Images

On this day: July 21

News
On this day: July 20
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel

On this day: July 20

News
All things bacon
TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons

All things bacon

Celebrity
Winter Olympic medalists: Where are they now?
Phil Cole/ALLSPORT

Winter Olympic medalists: Where are they now?

News
On this day: July 19
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: July 19

Health
7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

Sports
Tiger Woods through the years
David Cannon/Getty Images

Tiger Woods through the years

News
On this day: July 18
Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 18

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

News
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

News
On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

News
Best and worst cities for men
iStock/Kemter

Best and worst cities for men

News
New Texas migrant kids facility opens

New Texas migrant kids facility opens