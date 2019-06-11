Special Reports

Las Cruces clinic 1 of 7 places in world offering new erectile dysfunction procedure

By:

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 11:58 AM MDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 06:00 PM MDT

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Regenerative Medical Health in Las Cruces is one of seven places in the world offering a new procedure for men with erectile dysfunction.

It's called the Caverstem procedure.

Bone marrow is extracted from one of the bones in a patient's lower back. The stem cells from the bone marrow are then injected into the penile tissue of the patient. These stem cells then help regrow damaged tissues, resulting in improved blood flow to the penis.

"To treat this problem permanently, there’s been pills, there’s been drugs, and there’s been surgery," said Dr. Elias Said, Owner and Director of Regenerative Medical Health in Las Cruces. "That’s really where it’s been focused on, and it’s really neat to have regenerative medicine take a step into this."

Said and his partner Dr. Mark Bieri have been offering the procedure since late last year. Said has treated more than 20 patients.

"I've so far had all of my patients achieve return of erectile function," Dr. Said said.

Said says about 40 percent of men in their 40s suffer from erectile dysfunction. That number increases to 50 percent of men in their 50s, and so on. He said it's no laughing matter.

"If it goes undiagnosed and untreated, then it can lead to depression, separation, or divorce," Dr. Said said.

Mike Harding made his way from Colorado Springs to Las Cruces for the treatment.

"It's definitely improved my confidence level and I think that we [he and his wife] both have a more intimate relationship together for sure. It's improved our marriage and our love life for sure. It definitely makes me feel more confident," Harding said.

The procedure itself costs about $4,000 and is currently not covered by insurance because it is considered to be a cosmetic procedure.

Dr. Said says all the medical instruments and anesthesia that is used is FDA approved.

The procedure itself takes about an hour. The patients are awake the whole time, and a topical anesthesia is used.

Harding admits it's difficult to talk about ED, but he wants men to know that it can be fixed.

"It is kind of a personal thing, so sharing this with the public is kind of a big step to be willing to talk to others," Harding said. "I’m willing to do that just to help other guys to deal with their problems too.”

For more information regarding the procedure you can go to Regenerative Medical Health's website.

  ​​​​

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Travel
12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

News
On this day: June 11
U.S. Rep. David Scott via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 11

News
On this day: June 10
Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images

On this day: June 10

Health
15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

News
On this day: June 9
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 9

Sports
New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes
Al Bello/Getty Images

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes

News
On this day: June 8
Ann Johansson/Getty Images

On this day: June 8

News
On this day: June 7
Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images

On this day: June 7

Entertainment
National Doughnut Day facts
The Salvation Army Chattanooga via Wikimedia Commons

National Doughnut Day facts

Entertainment
Top 20 amusement parks in North America
iStock / jabiru

Top 20 amusement parks in North America

News
On this day: June 6
David Livingston/Getty Images

On this day: June 6

News
On this day: June 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: June 5

Travel
Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

News
On this day: June 4
J. Meric/Getty Images

On this day: June 4

US & World
Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees

US & World
Trump's state visit to UK
Getty Images

Trump's state visit to UK

News
On this day: June 3
Leon Neal/Getty Images

On this day: June 3

Sports
Top 10 men's and women's tennis players
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Top 10 men's and women's tennis players

Economy
Best, worst things to buy in June
iStock/Fred-D

Best, worst things to buy in June

News
On this day: June 2
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

On this day: June 2

News
On this day: June 1
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 1

News
On this day: May 31
George De Sota/Getty Images

On this day: May 31

Health
9 ways to improve your mental health
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

9 ways to improve your mental health

Family
Best states for children's well-being
FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop

Best states for children's well-being