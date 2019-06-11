Las Cruces clinic 1 of 7 places in world offering new erectile dysfunction procedure

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Regenerative Medical Health in Las Cruces is one of seven places in the world offering a new procedure for men with erectile dysfunction.

It's called the Caverstem procedure.

Bone marrow is extracted from one of the bones in a patient's lower back. The stem cells from the bone marrow are then injected into the penile tissue of the patient. These stem cells then help regrow damaged tissues, resulting in improved blood flow to the penis.

"To treat this problem permanently, there’s been pills, there’s been drugs, and there’s been surgery," said Dr. Elias Said, Owner and Director of Regenerative Medical Health in Las Cruces. "That’s really where it’s been focused on, and it’s really neat to have regenerative medicine take a step into this."

Said and his partner Dr. Mark Bieri have been offering the procedure since late last year. Said has treated more than 20 patients.

"I've so far had all of my patients achieve return of erectile function," Dr. Said said.

Said says about 40 percent of men in their 40s suffer from erectile dysfunction. That number increases to 50 percent of men in their 50s, and so on. He said it's no laughing matter.

"If it goes undiagnosed and untreated, then it can lead to depression, separation, or divorce," Dr. Said said.

Mike Harding made his way from Colorado Springs to Las Cruces for the treatment.

"It's definitely improved my confidence level and I think that we [he and his wife] both have a more intimate relationship together for sure. It's improved our marriage and our love life for sure. It definitely makes me feel more confident," Harding said.

The procedure itself costs about $4,000 and is currently not covered by insurance because it is considered to be a cosmetic procedure.

Dr. Said says all the medical instruments and anesthesia that is used is FDA approved.

The procedure itself takes about an hour. The patients are awake the whole time, and a topical anesthesia is used.

Harding admits it's difficult to talk about ED, but he wants men to know that it can be fixed.

"It is kind of a personal thing, so sharing this with the public is kind of a big step to be willing to talk to others," Harding said. "I’m willing to do that just to help other guys to deal with their problems too.”

For more information regarding the procedure you can go to Regenerative Medical Health's website.

