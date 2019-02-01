Special Reports

Frustrated Border Patrol Agent Speaks: 'We are babysitting' and drug smugglers take advantage

DHS: 280% increase in family units crossing border

By:

Posted: Jan 31, 2019 05:29 PM MST

Updated: Jan 31, 2019 05:29 PM MST

EL PASO, Texas - A Border Patrol agent fed up with what he calls a humanitarian crisis on the border reached out to ABC-7 to voice his frustration.  

The agent, who spoke with ABC-7 us off-camera because he's not authorized to speak for the agency he works for, said he used to spend his days looking for people breaking the law, but he says for the past few months he's simply providing humanitarian aid.
        
"We see forty to fifty people every hour.  A hundred-fifty to two-hundred every shift.  It's gotten so bad that the officers are all frustrated.  Border Patrol, CBP, they're all taxed.  Nobody's running.  They just walk up to you now.  Every one of them has a child with them," said the agent.

ABC-7 went out to the border to document the agent's claim, spending hours along the stretch of the US/Mexico border in the Chihuahuita neighborhood near downtown El Paso.  Within minutes of our crew's arrival, ABC-7 spotted a group of seven undocumented immigrants running along the railroad tracks toward the nearest Border Patrol Agent.  The undocumented immigrants said they were seeking asylum, were loaded into a white van nearby, then taken to a processing center.

"We don't have enough officers to constantly shuttle the people back and forth," said ABC-7's informant agent.  "It's almost an opportunity for the smugglers.  When they come in, the officers are preoccupied.  Officers are farther down and (drug traffickers) compensate for the lack of security at that moment."

The latest numbers released by the Department of Homeland Security show a 280 percent increase in family units crossing the border, compared to last fiscal year.  2018 was a record year, and this year is on track to surpass that.  Apprehensions of migrants between the ports of entry increased 81 percent.

LINK: Customs and Border Protection apprehension data

The agent who spoke with ABC-7 said they need reinforcements to protect the border.  "If it's a wall, put up a wall.  If it's planes, helicopters...whatever!  But do something more instead of talking about it.  Ask the officers.  Ask them what they need!  Right now, we are babysitting.  We're supposed to pay attention to medical conditions that we're not trained for.  We are not machines.  We're emotionally stressed."

In the past month, the Border Patrol has transported 2,224 people who crossed the border to local hospitals along the entire border.  It has spent nearly 20-thousand hours providing support and hospital visits.  That leaves fewer agents to man the border. 

Joe Romero, a border patrol supervisor, acknowledges the volume of work has increased, but says it is still manageable and agents know they should do they best they can with what they have.

"What the Border Patrol is doing is constantly evaluating everything along the border in every sector and area and determining where is the greatest need, so you see the agents shifted from one area to another to adjust to those needs," said Romero. "Whether you're working a line or checkpoint there's always something we have to adjust, and these criminal organizations are adjusting too.  They're exploiting whatever we've got."
 

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Sports
NFL's highest-paid players for 2018
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

NFL's highest-paid players for 2018

Sports
Best, worst cities for football fans
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Best, worst cities for football fans

News
On this day: January 31
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: January 31

Economy
World's most admired companies
Pexels.com

World's most admired companies

Sports
Super Bowl urban legends revealed
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Super Bowl urban legends revealed

News
On this day: January 30
Tom Larson/CNN

On this day: January 30

Sports
Who are best QBs of all time?
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Who are best QBs of all time?

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

Health
11 foods that will age you

11 foods that will age you

News
On this day: January 29
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: January 29

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted Fugitives 1.28.19

PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted Fugitives 1.28.19

Health
10 foods you should never refrigerate
iStock / DrGrounds

10 foods you should never refrigerate

News
On this day: January 28
Carsten Koall/Getty Images

On this day: January 28

News
On this day: January 27
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

On this day: January 27

US & World
Roger Stone: One of Trump's closest advisers

Roger Stone: One of Trump's closest advisers

News
On this day: January 26
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

On this day: January 26

Crime
PHOTOS: 6 charged found with more than 150 lbs. of marijuana, police say

PHOTOS: 6 charged found with more than 150 lbs. of marijuana, police say

News
On this day: January 25
Muhammad Ghafari via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 25

Health
9 tricks to fall asleep faster
CNN

9 tricks to fall asleep faster

Crime
PHOTOS: Alleged gang members arrested in conspiracy investigation

PHOTOS: Alleged gang members arrested in conspiracy investigation

Health
10 healthy gas station foods
iStock/njpPhoto

10 healthy gas station foods

News
On this day: January 24
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 24

News
On this day: January 23
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: January 23

Pets
10 foods you should never feed your dog
iStock/maximilian100

10 foods you should never feed your dog