Woman killed in Tippin parking lot to be honored during TTUHSC community service event

Just weeks after she was laid to rest, students from Kharisma James' alma mater plan to honor the late nurse during their Corazón de Oro (Heart of Gold) community service event.

On Sept. 15, students from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso will participate in 13 different community outreach programs throughout the city.

According to TTUHSC, James graduated from the school's Gayle Greve Hunt School of Nursing in May 2017. James died on Aug. 13 after she was hit by a car in the Tippin Elementary School parking lot while picking up her kids.

TTUHSC's Corazón de Oro event is organized by the Student Government Association (SGA).

"Kharisma James was one of the founding officers of the SGA," President Sajid Leelani said. "[Heart of Gold] is a day of service, and she was also very much about service. She served in the military. She was a nurse and she served in the SGA. SO we are honored to remember her on this day."

The event will include hundreds of students from all three TTUHSC schools - the Paul L. Foster School of Medicine, the Gayle Greve Hunt School of Nursing and the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences.

Students will volunteer at 13 different sites from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 15.

YWCA, 201 E. Main St.: Students will assist with transitional living center activities.

Center Against Sexual and Family Violence, 580 Giles Road: Students will provide landscaping and facility maintenance.

Compadres Therapy, 6631 Strahan Rd.: Students will provide maintenance around the barn.

GiGi's Playhouse, 960 Chelsea St., Suite B.

Habitat for Humanity, 11221 Rojas Dr., Building B: Students will work on restoration project.

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, 9541 Plaza Circle.

Salvation Army, 4300 E. Paisano Dr.

Rescue Mission Center of El Paso, 130 N. Cotton St.: Students will sort donations and clean living areas.

Candlelighters of El Paso, 1900 N. Oregon St., Room 402: Students will sort donations and provide maintenance.

Opportunity Center for the Homeless, 1208 Myrtle Ave.

Baptist Clinic, 2700 N. Piedras St.: Students will clean and organize at the new location.

RotaCare Clinic, 301 S. Schutz Dr.: Students will assist at the health fair.

Texas Special Olympics: On Sept. 8, students volunteered their time to take vitals for athletes.

Sept. 15 also marks the fourth anniversary of the RotaCare Clinic. The clinic provides free medical care for those in need.