Woman accused of pouring water on sleeping baby as 'payback'

Posted: Jan 31, 2019 10:56 AM MST

Updated: Jan 31, 2019 10:58 AM MST

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a South Carolina woman has been arrested after a video she posted on social media showed her pouring water on her sleeping 9-month-old daughter as "payback."
  
News outlets report the Sumter County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Caitlyn Alyse Hardy was charged with cruelty to children.
  
A statement from the sheriff's office says Hardy recorded herself pouring a water bottle on her daughter's face Saturday and posted it on Facebook. The baby woke up coughing.

Screenshots circulating on social media show Hardy's original post said, "Payback for waking me up all kinda times of da night."
  
The sheriff's office says the county Social Services Department has been notified.
  
Hardy was released from jail after posting a $1,500 bond Wednesday. It's unclear if she has a lawyer who could comment.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


