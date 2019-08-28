WATCH: Naked triple-murder suspect runs from cops on foot, eventually captured

Naked murder suspect

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Virginia - Authorities have arrested a man in Virginia who is believed to have murdered three people.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's office says 19-year-old Matthew Bernard is a suspect in the deaths of two women and a child.

The sheriff's office says the suspect and victims are related.

Authorities tried to arrest him on Tuesday when he led them on a foot chase, naked.

In a video released, Bernard can be seen attacking a church groundskeeper standing nearby.

The officer tried stopping Bernard with mace and a stun gun and he was eventually taken into custody.

The murder victims have not yet been identified.

Officials say a neighbor found one woman dead in a driveway and the other two bodies were found inside the home.