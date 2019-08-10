WATCH: Goat headbutts girl trying to take selfie with it

In this screen grab from a video uploaded to YouTube, a girl can be seen taking a selfie with a goat moments before it headbutts her.

AOL Travel UK reports a girl in the United Kingdom was excited about taking a selfie with a goat that was standing behind her. However, the goat didn't have the same idea in mind. It came closer to her and headbutted her hard to her shock. Watch it happen in the video player below.