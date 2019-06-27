Trump wants census delay after 'totally ridiculous' Supreme Court blocks citizenship question
WASHINGTON, DC - President Donald Trump is suggesting the census be delayed indefinitely as he blasts a Supreme Court decision putting a hold on his administration's effort to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.
Trump tweeted Thursday that it "Seems totally ridiculous that our government, and indeed Country, cannot ask a basic question of Citizenship in a very expensive, detailed and important Census."
And he says he has asked government lawyers if they can delay the Constitutionally-mandated Census, "no matter how long" until the Supreme Court is given additional information "from which it can make a final and decisive decision."
Federal law states the census must begin April 1.
The high court on Thursday maintained a hold on the administration's efforts to add the citizenship question. Opponents say there's no time to revisit the issue before next week's start to the printing of census forms.
.....United States Supreme Court is given additional information from which it can make a final and decisive decision on this very critical matter. Can anyone really believe that as a great Country, we are not able the ask whether or not someone is a Citizen. Only in America!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019