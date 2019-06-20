US & World

Trump says Iran may have shot down U.S. military drone in 'loose and stupid' mistake

By:
  • AP and ABC News

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 10:44 AM MDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 01:44 PM MDT

Iran drone tensions

WASHINGTON, DC - President Donald Trump said Thursday that the Iranian shoot down of an American drone may have not been intentional, but rather a "mistake" by someone just being "loose and stupid."

Trump spoke following a meeting with his top national security advisers after Iran, in what appeared to have been a major provocation, shot down what the U.S. military said was an unarmed and unmanned U.S. RQ-4A Global Hawk drone flying in international airspace over the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump told reporters that the shoot down of the drone was a "new wrinkle" in escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran — a "fly in the ointment."
  
He was coy about whether the U.S. would respond, saying only that "you'll find out."
  
He said he has a feeling that it was a mistake — that a "general or somebody" made a mistake in shooting that drone down.
  
But he added that Iran made a "big mistake" and that the U.S. "will not stand for it."
  
Trump's words appear to signal that there may not be an immediate U.S. response to the incident, but a top Iranian commander warned Iran was "ready for war."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Family
Best and worst states to have a baby
Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Best and worst states to have a baby

News
On this day: June 20
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

On this day: June 20

Entertainment
Celebrities who have been deported, exiled
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled

News
On this day: June 19
The Warmbier Family via CNN

On this day: June 19

Lifestyle
Best, worst state capitals to live in
FreeImages.com/Vince Varga

Best, worst state capitals to live in

Health
Autism: Key facts and figures

Autism: Key facts and figures

News
On this day: June 18
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

On this day: June 18

News
On this day: June 17
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: June 17

Health
Easy ways to break 10 bad habits
iStock / diego_cervo

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits

News
On this day: June 16
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

On this day: June 16

News
On this day: June 15
Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

On this day: June 15

US & World
History of Flag Day in America
FreeImages.com/Matthew Williams

History of Flag Day in America

News
On this day: June 14
Carl Court/Getty Images

On this day: June 14

Entertainment
Most iconic TV dads of all time
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Most iconic TV dads of all time

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
Best Father's Day gifts for 2019
blackdiamondequipment.com

Best Father's Day gifts for 2019

Sports
Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2019
iStock/miflippo

Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2019

Travel
20 annoying things people do on planes
FreeImages.com/krzysiuc

20 annoying things people do on planes

News
On this day: June 12
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

On this day: June 12

Travel
12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

News
On this day: June 11
U.S. Rep. David Scott via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 11

News
On this day: June 10
Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images

On this day: June 10

Health
15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

News
On this day: June 9
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 9