Trump says Iran may have shot down U.S. military drone in 'loose and stupid' mistake

Iran drone tensions

WASHINGTON, DC - President Donald Trump said Thursday that the Iranian shoot down of an American drone may have not been intentional, but rather a "mistake" by someone just being "loose and stupid."

Trump spoke following a meeting with his top national security advisers after Iran, in what appeared to have been a major provocation, shot down what the U.S. military said was an unarmed and unmanned U.S. RQ-4A Global Hawk drone flying in international airspace over the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump told reporters that the shoot down of the drone was a "new wrinkle" in escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran — a "fly in the ointment."



He was coy about whether the U.S. would respond, saying only that "you'll find out."



He said he has a feeling that it was a mistake — that a "general or somebody" made a mistake in shooting that drone down.



But he added that Iran made a "big mistake" and that the U.S. "will not stand for it."



Trump's words appear to signal that there may not be an immediate U.S. response to the incident, but a top Iranian commander warned Iran was "ready for war."