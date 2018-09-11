These jobs improve your dating chances on Tinder
Preferred jobs for men, women vary greatly
EL PASO, Texas - There are jobs out there that may improve your dating life.
Marketwatch.com is reporting that Tinder analyzed which U.S. users got the most 'right swipes.'
For women, these are the top 15 professions that increase that increase people's chances at dating:
1. Registered nurse
2. Dentist
3. Photographer
4. College / Graduate student
5. Pharmacist
6. Teacher
7. Flight attendant
8. Founder / entrepreneur
9. Personal trainer
10. Waitress / bartender
11. Physical therapist
12. Journalist
13. Makeup artist
14. Lawyer
15. Marketing manager
These are the top 15 for men:
1. Interior designer
2. Pilot
3. Physician's assistant
4. Lawyer
5. PR / Communications
6. Producer
7. Visual designer
8. Model
9. College / Graduate student
10. Engineer
11. Veterinarian
12. Teacher
13. Chiropractor
14. Firefighter / Paramedic
15. Founder / Entrepreneur