These jobs improve your dating chances on Tinder

Leon Neal/Getty Images

EL PASO, Texas - There are jobs out there that may improve your dating life.

Marketwatch.com is reporting that Tinder analyzed which U.S. users got the most 'right swipes.'

For women, these are the top 15 professions that increase that increase people's chances at dating:



1. Registered nurse

2. Dentist

3. Photographer

4. College / Graduate student

5. Pharmacist

6. Teacher

7. Flight attendant

8. Founder / entrepreneur

9. Personal trainer

10. Waitress / bartender

11. Physical therapist

12. Journalist

13. Makeup artist

14. Lawyer

15. Marketing manager

These are the top 15 for men:

1. Interior designer

2. Pilot

3. Physician's assistant

4. Lawyer

5. PR / Communications

6. Producer

7. Visual designer

8. Model

9. College / Graduate student

10. Engineer

11. Veterinarian

12. Teacher

13. Chiropractor

14. Firefighter / Paramedic

15. Founder / Entrepreneur