US & World

SpaceX close to announcing 1st private moon flight passenger

By:
  • Christopher Weber

Posted: Sep 17, 2018 03:21 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 17, 2018 03:21 PM MDT

LOS ANGELES (AP) - SpaceX is on the verge of announcing the name of person who would be the first private passenger on a trip around the moon.
  
The identity of the traveler will be revealed at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California, during an event Monday evening.
  
SpaceX gave no details of the flight but said it would be "an important step toward enabling access for everyday people who dream of traveling to space."
  
SpaceX founder and chief executive Elon Musk outlined a somewhat different mission last year.
  
Musk said two people who know each other approached the company about a weeklong flight to the moon and back.
  
He had said that the trip would happen this year and would not involve a landing, but rather a long loop around the moon. Musk did not name the clients last year or say how much they would pay.
  
Musk said the pair had paid a "significant" deposit and were "entering this with their eyes open, knowing that there is some risk here."
  
That original mission would have used a Falcon Heavy rocket - the most powerful rocket flying today - and a Dragon crew capsule similar to the one NASA astronauts will use to fly to the International Space Station as early as next year.
  
The new SpaceX strategy is to still fly around the moon without landing, but use an even bigger rocket still in development that has its own dedicated passenger ship. The rocket dubbed BFR has not been built so any flight presumably is at least several years away.
  
On its website, SpaceX is touting the "first passenger on lunar BFR mission," implying there will be more moon trips.
  
Astronauts last visited the moon during NASA's Apollo program. Twenty-four men flew to the moon from 1968 through 1972 and half of them made it to the lunar surface.
  
The space agency is planning its own lunar flyby with a crew around 2023.
  
It also aims to build a staffed gateway near the moon during the 2020s. The outpost would serve as a stepping-off point for the lunar surface, Mars and points beyond.
  
SpaceX has had a string of successful rocket launches, but that has been overshadowed by the struggles of Musk's Tesla electric car company to deliver and his behavior.
  
He recently criticized analysts during a Tesla earnings conference call, labeled a British diver in the recent Thai cave rescue drama as a pedophile, took a hit off an apparent marijuana-tobacco joint during a podcast interview and tweeted that he had funding to take Tesla private but then announced the deal was off.
  
Two high executives announced departures from Tesla, and the diver sued Musk on Monday. Last month he told the New York Times he was overwhelmed by job stress.
  
The British diver, Vernon Unsworth, sued Musk for defamation on Monday and is seeking more than $75,000.
  
Musk and SpaceX engineers built a small submarine and shipped it to Thailand to help with the rescue. The device wasn't used and in the interview, Unsworth called it a "PR stunt" and said it wouldn't have worked to free the boys who were trapped in the flooded cave.

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: September 17
By John McKeon [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 17

Health
12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore
iStock/perkmeup

12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore

News
On this day: September 16
U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 16

News
On this day: September 15
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: September 15

Borderland Blitz
PHOTOS: Borderland Blitz Week 3

PHOTOS: Borderland Blitz Week 3

Weather
Hurricane Florence hits the Carolinas
NOAA via CNN

Hurricane Florence hits the Carolinas

Crime
PHOTOS: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 9.14.18

PHOTOS: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 9.14.18

Weather
10 most expensive hurricanes to hit US
CNN Video

10 most expensive hurricanes to hit US

News
On this day: September 14
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

On this day: September 14

El Paso
Khalid presented Key to the City of El Paso

Khalid presented Key to the City of El Paso

Weather
Coastal Carolina prepares for Hurricane Florence
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Coastal Carolina prepares for Hurricane Florence

Weather
2018 hurricane season
NOAA

2018 hurricane season

News
On this day: September 13
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On this day: September 13

Entertainment
National Toy Hall of Fame 2018 finalists
Courtesy of The Strong, Rochester, New York.

National Toy Hall of Fame 2018 finalists

Economy
Notable recalls of 2018
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

Notable recalls of 2018

Weather
Hurricane prep checklist
Allison Joyce/Getty Images

Hurricane prep checklist

Entertainment
Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

Entertainment
Celebrities who have battled cancer
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Celebrities who have battled cancer

News
On this day: September 12
Dolby Laboratories

On this day: September 12

US & World
Happiest states in America
iStock/DoctorKan

Happiest states in America

Education
Best colleges of 2018-19
Madcoverboy at English Wikipedia via Wikimedia Commons

Best colleges of 2018-19

News
On this day: September 11
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: September 11

Health
8 foods that age your skin faster
iStock/deansanderson

8 foods that age your skin faster

Entertainment
Never mind! Celebrities who unretired
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Never mind! Celebrities who unretired