Sniper remains at large after shooting L.A. deputy outside sheriff's station

Copyright 2019 CNN Authorities are searching for a gunman who shot and wounded a deputy in Lancaster, California.

Copyright 2019 CNN Authorities are searching for a gunman who shot and wounded a deputy in Lancaster, California.

LANCASTER, California - A shooter remains at large after wounding a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy in a station parking lot in the Mojave Desert city of Lancaster.

Deputy Morgan Arteaga says a search of the area around the station concluded early Thursday.

The search had focused on a block-long, four-story building with many windows overlooking the sheriff's station in downtown Lancaster, a desert city of about 160,000 people north of Los Angeles. That building complex provides housing to people with mental health issues.

Deputy Angel Reinosa was hit shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday as he was heading to his car in the station employee parking lot.

Arteaga says Reinosa was treated and released.