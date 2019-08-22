Sniper remains at large after shooting L.A. deputy outside sheriff's station
LANCASTER, California - A shooter remains at large after wounding a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy in a station parking lot in the Mojave Desert city of Lancaster.
Deputy Morgan Arteaga says a search of the area around the station concluded early Thursday.
The search had focused on a block-long, four-story building with many windows overlooking the sheriff's station in downtown Lancaster, a desert city of about 160,000 people north of Los Angeles. That building complex provides housing to people with mental health issues.
Deputy Angel Reinosa was hit shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday as he was heading to his car in the station employee parking lot.
Arteaga says Reinosa was treated and released.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
News Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons
Entertainment Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
News iStock/DegasMM
News KPRC via CNN
News Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
News iStock/Dixi_
News Ethan Miller/Getty Images
US & World iStock/biglike
News Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
News Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
News Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media
Pets FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL
Education CNN Image
News Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0
Economy iStock/damircudic
Health iStock/martinturzak
News Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons
Entertainment iStock/JordiDelgado
News Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images
US & World CNN Video
Family iStock / 4774344sean