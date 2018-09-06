See where El Paso, Las Cruces rank on list of best places to raise a family

EL PASO, Texas - Where is the best place to raise a family in the United States?

It's not El Paso, and it's not Las Cruces, according to a new list.

Financial website WalletHub looked into the cost of housing, the quality of local school and health care systems, and opportunities for fun and recreation to come up with the rankings for the best place to raise a family.

Based on the outcome of the research, El Paso ranked 114 out of 182 cities. Las Cruces ranked 132.

Overland Park, Kansas is considered the best place to raise a family. Newark, New Jersey comes in dead last.