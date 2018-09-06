See where El Paso, Las Cruces rank on list of best places to raise a family
EL PASO, Texas - Where is the best place to raise a family in the United States?
It's not El Paso, and it's not Las Cruces, according to a new list.
Financial website WalletHub looked into the cost of housing, the quality of local school and health care systems, and opportunities for fun and recreation to come up with the rankings for the best place to raise a family.
Based on the outcome of the research, El Paso ranked 114 out of 182 cities. Las Cruces ranked 132.
Overland Park, Kansas is considered the best place to raise a family. Newark, New Jersey comes in dead last.
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
Politics Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Economy Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
News Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT
Sports Doug Pensinger/Getty Images
Health iStock / DrGrounds
News White House photo by Paul Morse
Sports Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
News Mike Coppola/Getty Images
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Economy iStock/monkeybusinessimages
News Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images
US & World Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Economy Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
US & World Johannes Simon/Getty Images