Seattle father posts positive messages around town to bring awareness to suicide prevention

SEATTLE, WA - The CDC says suicide is the second leading cause of death in kids 10 to 19 years old.

It's hard to think about-- especially for parents. One dad in Seattle is taking action one sign at a time.

Sometimes you have to dig deep and be bold. That's what Colby Wallace hopes to do in his Queen Anne neighborhood.

A few weeks ago he started posting signs along the sidewalks near his daughters' elementary school.

The messages are simple. "You are worthy of love." "Don't give up."

"You don't know what people are going through," said Wallace, father of two.

It's a non-profit that started in Oregon and it's spreading to neighborhoods all around the world hoping to inspire hope, according to it's website.

Wallace says his goal is to get people talking about mental health. He's especially concerned about suicides among young people.

"As a parent, you feel really helpless when you hear these stories that this is happening, this is happening a lot but nobody wants to talk about it," said Wallace.

You may be thinking it's a big topic for such a tiny audience, but the words are on not lost on the little ones.

"If you give up you will always not be good at something," said 6-year-old Zoey Wallace.

Even other parents seem to appreciate the notion.

"What's wrong with having a positive message in general right. I mean, I think we need more of it," said one parent in the neighborhood

May is mental health awareness month. If you or someone you love is in crisis The National Suicide prevention lifeline is available 24-hours a day at 1-800-273-8255.