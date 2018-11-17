US & World

Former EP football star killed after stabbing sheriff's deputy in Georgia

Slain man a former football standout at Americas

Posted: Nov 16, 2018 11:32 AM MST

Updated: Nov 16, 2018 10:34 PM MST

Friends coaches mourn the death of...

AUGUSTA, Georgia - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating an officer involved shooting at the Residence Inn in Augusta, Georgia that resulted in the death of an El Paso man, WJBF reports. 

The ABC affiliate in Augusta reports the Sheriff's Office responded to a call regarding a disturbance  at the hotel around 8:00 p.m. Thursday.

According to WJBF,  Richmond County Deputy Stephan Psillos responded to the scene and encountered 25-year-old Jack Darrel Fields Jr., of El Paso, Texas in the hotel's lobby.

Fields allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed Deputy Psillos multiple times when Psillos tried to detain Fields. 

Investigators told WJBF Psillos fired at Fields. Fields was pronounced dead at the scene, WJBF reports. Fields' body has been taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur for an autopsy, WJBF reports. The wounded deputy was hospitalized. 

Fields Jr. - who played high school football for Americas High School in El Paso - was a running back for Boise State. 

The Socorro Independent School District released the following statement in regards to Fields' death:

"Americas High School is deeply saddened by the news about Jack Fields, a 2012 graduate of Americas High School. Jack was a respected and talented student-athlete and leader while at Americas High School. We do not know the details of the tragic incident that occurred in Georgia last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Fields family, as well as the officer involved."


 


 

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


