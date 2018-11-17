Former EP football star killed after stabbing sheriff's deputy in Georgia

Friends coaches mourn the death of...

AUGUSTA, Georgia - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating an officer involved shooting at the Residence Inn in Augusta, Georgia that resulted in the death of an El Paso man, WJBF reports.

The ABC affiliate in Augusta reports the Sheriff's Office responded to a call regarding a disturbance at the hotel around 8:00 p.m. Thursday.

According to WJBF, Richmond County Deputy Stephan Psillos responded to the scene and encountered 25-year-old Jack Darrel Fields Jr., of El Paso, Texas in the hotel's lobby.

Fields allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed Deputy Psillos multiple times when Psillos tried to detain Fields.

Deputy Stephan Psillos was allegedly stabbed several times by Jack Fields Jr.

Deputy Stephan Psillos was allegedly stabbed several times by Jack Fields Jr.

Investigators told WJBF Psillos fired at Fields. Fields was pronounced dead at the scene, WJBF reports. Fields' body has been taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur for an autopsy, WJBF reports. The wounded deputy was hospitalized.

Fields Jr. - who played high school football for Americas High School in El Paso - was a running back for Boise State.

The Socorro Independent School District released the following statement in regards to Fields' death:

"Americas High School is deeply saddened by the news about Jack Fields, a 2012 graduate of Americas High School. Jack was a respected and talented student-athlete and leader while at Americas High School. We do not know the details of the tragic incident that occurred in Georgia last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Fields family, as well as the officer involved."



Jack Field's profile at Boise State University

Jack Field's profile at Boise State University



