Rat falls from ceiling onto customer's table at Buffalo Wild Wings
LOS ANGELES, CA - An unwanted guest surprised a woman at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Alisha Norman, a Houston native who was visiting Southern California, told Houston ABC station KTRK she was at the restaurant watching the U.S. women’s soccer team play Sweden in the World Cup when a live rat fell from the ceiling onto her table.
