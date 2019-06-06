Pope Francis changes the Lord's Prayer, said original version not accurate translation from Latin

VATICAN CITY - It's official: Pope Francis has changed one of the line's in the Lord's Prayer, one of the most well-known prayers in Catholicism.

UCatholic.com reported this week Pope Francis changed the English translation from "and lead us not into temptation" to "do not let us fall into temptation." He has previously stated the original version is not an accurate translation from the Church's Latin prayer.

Pope Francis started considering the change in 2017 and some El Paso Catholics told ABC-7 they wanted the Church to keep the translation the way it currently is.

President Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti approved the Lord's Prayer change during the General Assembly of the Episcopal Conference of Italy on May 22, along with a third edition of the Messale Romano and changes to Gloria.

The Gloria will change from "Peace on earth to people of good will" to "Peace on Earth to people beloved by God."

UCatholic.com says the changes to the Italian Missal was a 16-year undertaking aiming to "contribute to the renewal of the ecclesial community in the wake of the liturgical reform."

The third edition of the Messale Romano will reportedly be printed and available for use in the upcoming months.