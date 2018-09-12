US & World

Poll: Teens prefer texting over talking in person

By:
  • Barbara Ortutay

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 04:34 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2018 07:08 AM MDT

NEW YORK (AP) - Today's teens are constantly on their smartphones and many prefer texting over face-to-face communication, according to a new poll.

The research was released Monday by Common Sense Media, a San Francisco-based nonprofit group focused on kids' use of media and technology.

The poll found that 35 percent of those surveyed prefer to communicate via text. That's compared to 32 percent who would rather just talk.

Common Sense Media said teens also say that social media has a positive effect on their lives, helping them feel more confident, less lonely and less depressed.
  
It found that 89 percent of teenagers have their own smartphone. That's up from 41 percent in 2012, the last time the survey was conducted.
  
But while 2012's teens were all over Facebook, the age group's presence on the social network has plummeted in the past six years. Only 15 percent of teens now say Facebook is their main social network. In 2012, 68 percent did.
  
Today, 44 percent of teens say their primary social network is Snapchat, making it the most popular social media app, followed by Instagram (which is owned by Facebook) at 22 percent.
  
Among the survey's other findings:
  
- The majority of teens - 59 percent - said social media makes no difference in how depressed they feel. Twenty-nine percent, meanwhile, said it makes them feel less depressed and 11 percent said it makes them more depressed. Thirty-nine percent said it makes them feel less lonely and 13 percent, more lonely.
  
- Thirty-five percent of teens said texting is their favorite way to communicate with friends, compared with 33 percent in 2012. Only 32 percent said talking in person is their preferred method of communication, down from 49 percent among 2012 teens.
  
- Almost three-quarters of teens said they believe that tech companies manipulate people into spending more time on their devices and more than half said using social media often distracts them from homework.
  
- Sixty-four percent of teen social-media users said they come across racist, sexist or homophobic or other hateful content either sometimes or often.
  
- Sixteen percent of teens use social media "almost constantly," while 19 percent never do.
  
- Thirteen percent of teenagers said they have been cyberbullied. Nearly a quarter, meanwhile, has tried to help a person who has been cyberbullied by talking to them or reporting it to an adult.
  
- More than half said parents worry too much about social media - on the other hand, 46 percent think parents would be a lot more worried if they knew what "actually happens" online.
  
The survey was conducted in March and April among 1,141 13- to 17-year-olds nationwide. The margin of error is 3.4 percentage points.

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: September 26
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: September 26

Economy
Most gambling-addicted states
Julian Herbert/Getty Images

Most gambling-addicted states

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa
REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool via Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa

Health
5 healthy habits to add decade to your life
iStock/monkeybusinessimages﻿

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life

News
On this day: September 25
Scott Halleran/Getty Images

On this day: September 25

News
On this day: September 24
California Department of Corrections via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 24

News
10 worst excuses for calling in sick
iStock/MsSponge

10 worst excuses for calling in sick

News
Fort Bliss 'Old Hickory' training

Fort Bliss 'Old Hickory' training

News
On this day: September 22
Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: September 22

US & World
Imelda floods Texas

Imelda floods Texas

US & World
Protesters hold climate strikes across the globe
Getty Images

Protesters hold climate strikes across the globe

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: September 20
Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

On this day: September 20

News
Celebrities involved in death cases
Getty Images/Pool

Celebrities involved in death cases

News
Jobs with the most obese employees
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

Jobs with the most obese employees

News
On this day: September 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: September 19

News
On this day: September 18
Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

On this day: September 18

News
20 'selfie' capitals of the world
FreeImages.com/Marcin Jochimczyk

20 'selfie' capitals of the world

News
On this day: September 17
By John McKeon [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 17

Recipes
America's top 10 best-selling cereals
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

America's top 10 best-selling cereals

Health
Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items
Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images

Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items

News
On this day: September 16
U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 16

News
On this day: September 15
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: September 15

News
On this day: September 14
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

On this day: September 14