Police: Fast-food worker threw hot cooking oil at customers

Latifah Linder.

Latifah Linder.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police say a Philadelphia fast-food worker threw hot oil at customers during an argument at the drive-thru window.



Police allege the employee threw the cooking oil through the window during a dispute with three women over an order at about 3 a.m. Saturday at a Checkers restaurant.



A 20-year-old woman burned on her left arm and left leg was taken to Mercy Hospital in stable condition. Police say another 20-year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman were burned on their left arms, legs and head but declined treatment.



Twenty-eight-year-old Latifah Linder was charged with aggravated and simple assault, reckless endangering and related offenses. Checkers says it is cooperating with police.



The Defender Association of Philadelphia, listed as representing Linder, didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.