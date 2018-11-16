Police: Boy finds gun under father's pillow, shoots himself
JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) - Police in Georgia say a 2-year-old boy who found a handgun under his father's pillow has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the boy died Thursday after walking into a bedroom where his father was sleeping.
A Clayton County police statement says the boy didn't wake the father, found the loaded handgun under his pillow and fired one shot. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Police say the toddler's mother was asleep in the front room at the time.
The news release says both parents are cooperating with law enforcement. Police say it's unknown whether charges will be filed.
