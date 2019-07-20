US & World

Oklahoma man accused of raping 4-year-old in McDonald's restroom

By:
  • Associated Press

Posted: Jul 20, 2019 02:54 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 04:32 PM MDT

MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma - A 37-year-old Oklahoma man has been jailed on rape complaints after authorities said he sexually assaulted a 4-year-old girl in a bathroom at a McDonald's play area, which the child was visiting during a day care field trip.

Midwest City police say a day care worker knocked on the locked bathroom door earlier this week after the girl didn't return promptly. A police affidavit says a man eventually came out and said, "I was just washing my hands."

The child told workers the man, identified as Joshua Kabatra, sexually assaulted her.

Kabatra remains jailed in Oklahoma City, and court records don't list an attorney who can speak on his behalf. McDonald's said in a statement that it's "deeply disturbed" by the allegations and that it's cooperating with police.

 

