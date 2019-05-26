Neighborhood throws retiring mailman a party
ATLANTA, GA - A suburban Atlanta neighborhood showered their retiring mailman with love and appreciation on his last day on the route wednesday.
61-year-old Floyd Martin served the neighborhood in marietta for nearly 35 years.
They decorated their mailboxes, hugged him, gave him gifts and posed with photos with him.
They brought covered dishes, and the day-long goodbye basically turned ito a big block party that drew more than 300 people.
Neighbors invited him back in the fall to serve as a celebrity judge in the neighborhood's halloween parade.
And they started a go-fund-me campaign to send him on a trip to hawaii.
