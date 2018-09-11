US & World

Mob beats to death man accused of child theft in Mexico City

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 01:42 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 01:42 PM MDT

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexico City police have arrested eight people in connection with the beating death of a man accused of trying to abduct children. It's the fifth such vigilante killing in the past month in the country.
  
The Mexico City public safety agency says the 24-year-old man was beaten inside a church in the western borough of Cuajimalpa. When police responded Monday night, the mob turned against them.
  
Police said Tuesday that those arrested were among the residents who tried to prevent the arrival and departure of an ambulance and officers.
  
Police did not immediately say if there was any truth to the allegation that the man had tried to abduct a child, but similar rumors led to four mob killings last month in separate incidents in Puebla and Hidalgo states.

