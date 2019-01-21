Man linked to 4 killings suspected of being in US illegally

Wilbur Martinez Guzman

RENO, Nevada (AP) - Authorities investigating four recent Nevada killings say murder charges are pending against a man suspected of being in the U.S. illegally.



Nineteen-year-old Wilbur Martinez-Guzman was arrested Saturday in Carson City and is being held on burglary and other charges.



Authorities say they expect to file murder charges soon.



Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says federal immigration authorities told his office Martinez-Guzman had lived in Carson City about a year and was in the country illegally. The Tahoe Daily Tribune reports authorities determined Martinez-Guzman was their suspect after they placed him on 24-hour surveillance.



Furlong said Monday he didn't know where Martinez-Guzman is originally from. He doesn't yet have an attorney.

Authorities say Connie Koontz, 56, was found dead Jan. 10 in her home in Gardnerville Ranchos, about 15 miles south (24 kilometers) of Carson City. Three days later, 74-year-old Sophia Renken was found dead in her home about a mile from where Koontz lived.



On Wednesday, the bodies of 81-year-old Jerry David, and his 80-year-old wife, Sherri, were found in their home on the southern edge of Reno, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Carson City.

