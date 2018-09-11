Happiest states in America ranked

Wallethub.com, a financial website, conducted research to come up with a list of the happiest states in America.

Texas and New Mexico didn't rank very high.

Texas is in the middle as No. 22.

New Mexico is towards the bottom as No. 41.

Researchers said they looked into life expectancy -- because they said happy people live longer. They also looked into suicide, divorce, job satisfaction and income growth rates.

You can see how other states ranked by clicking here.