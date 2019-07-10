Giant cactus impales car in Arizona crash

Cactus impales car

TUCSON, Arizona - A motorist was taken into custody after driving through a Tucson median and hitting a saguaro cactus, which punctured the car's windshield.

Firefighters called it "miraculous" that the driver wasn't hurt in Wednesday morning's incident.

Pima County Sheriff's deputies are investigating why the wreck occurred, but said they arrested the driver on suspicion of impairment.