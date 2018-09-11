US & World

Fights, tears mark court appearance in teen's fatal stabbing

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 05:30 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 05:30 PM MDT

ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) - A suspect in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old Connecticut boy broke down Tuesday during his initial court appearance and a brawl broke out after the courtroom was cleared.
  
Eighteen-year-old Shyhiem Adams, of Hartford, is charged with manslaughter in the death of Justin Brady.
  
Brady, an Enfield High School student, was found stabbed in the front yard of a home in town early Monday morning.
  
Adams and the victim were involved in a dispute and met up to fight after exchanging text messages, according to an arrest affidavit.
  
Adams had grabbed a knife from inside the home before he went outside to meet with Brady, according to the document.
  
A witness told investigators that during the fight, Brady yelled, "He's cutting me," and the witness could see Adams stabbing Brady, the affidavit said.
  
During his appearance in Enfield Superior Court, Adams dropped to the floor in tears.
  
"I'm a good soul. Jesus, please!" he shouted, according to The Hartford Courant.
  
Adams' attorney, Ann Guillet, said her client was the victim of bullying at school. She said he left and finished school this spring in Florida.
  
There were several outbursts from teens attending the presentment and fights erupted outside after the judge ordered the courtroom cleared. Several people were taken into custody. It was not immediately clear if any charges were filed.
  
Adams case was transferred to Hartford for arraignment Sept. 24.
  
He is being held in lieu of $750,000 bond.

