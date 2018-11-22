Boy, 11, accused in 2nd high-speed police chase now on house arrest

CLEVELAND (AP) - An 11-year-old Ohio boy accused of leading police on two separate high-speed chases in a year has been placed on house arrest.



Cleveland.com reports the Ohio boy denied charges of grand theft, criminal damaging and failing to comply with a police order on Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court. He's has a court appearance in December.





Police in the Cleveland suburb of Brooklyn said the boy sped off in his mother's SUV on Nov. 4 after she took away his video game console. He reached speeds of 70 to 90 mph as officers gave chase.



The pursuit ended about 30 minutes later when the boy crashed into a parked truck and sustained minor injuries. Authorities say he led police on a 100-mph chase last fall. No one was injured.

Cleveland.com reports the same boy led police and state troopers on a wild chase last year. In that case, the boy was waiting for his sister to take him to school on October 26, 2017 when he stole his mother’s car and sped away.

The boy's mother jumped in her car and followed him. She called 911 and told dispatchers she was following her son. The state patrol picked up the chase when the boy entered I-80. At one point, a trooper pulled up next to the boy and motioned for him to stop. The boy shook his head and sped up to 100 mph, state troopers said at the time.

The boy eventually pulled over and told state troopers he took the car because he was bored.