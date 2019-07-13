WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, weakens to tropical storm

(Photo via ABC News)

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana - Dangerous and slow-moving Hurricane Barry made landfall in Louisiana Saturday afternoon as residents braced for dangerous "off the chart" amounts of rain.

Barry was a hurricane when it made landfall — but it immediately weakened to a tropical storm.

The storm made landfall near Intracoastal City, Louisiana, about 160 miles west of New Orleans, and its winds fell to 70 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

The center is warning of dangerous storm surge, heavy rains and strong winds.

National Hurricane Center director Ken Graham said that Barry had gathered "a big slough of moisture" and was expected to dump rain on the area throughout the weekend.

He described Barry's slow-moving trajectory as enabling it to gather immense amounts of water that it will eventually dump over saturated areas well inland, flooding rivers and creeks.

"That is just an amazing amount of moisture," he said. "That is off the chart."

The storm will continue to push inland, currently moving to the northwest at 6 miles per hour. (Watch Live coverage from ABC News in the video player below)

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said none of the main levees on the Mississippi River in the state has failed or been breached so far because of Tropical Storm Barry.

But he warned at a news conference on Saturday that the storm is just beginning and the state faces significant threats in the days ahead.

Authorities have previously said water was flowing over the tops of a few levees in areas south of New Orleans. But those are not the main levees protecting the Mississippi River.

The Coast Guard rescued more than a dozen people from the remote Isle de Jean Charles, south of New Orleans, where water rose so high that some residents clung to rooftops. But in the city, locals and tourists wandered through mostly empty streets under a light rain or stayed indoors.

Some areas of Louisiana were under mandatory evacuation orders as Barry -- the first hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season -- barrels through the state. Over 300 people have evacuated to shelters, officials said.

More than 70,000 customers were without power Saturday, including nearly 67,000 in Louisiana and more than 3,000 in Mississippi.