US & World

50 years after student massacre, Mexico students strike

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 11:04 AM MDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 11:04 AM MDT

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Students at Mexico's largest university went on strike Wednesday to protest a campus attack against protesters in which two students were seriously injured.
  
Students at Mexico's National Autonomous University announced a march at the main campus in Mexico City to demand an end to violence by groups of thugs who are often registered but don't attend classes.
  
Some of those thugs beat up protesters from a university-affiliated high school who were demonstrating Monday against fees and for free speech. The attack included the use of gasoline bombs, rocks, sticks and knives.
  
The university has announced that 18 of the alleged attackers have been expelled. University Rector Enrique Graue said the attack was staged by people "who represent outside interests that evidently want to destabilize the university." He did not specify who he was referring to.
  
The university's various campuses have about 350,000 students, 115,000 of those at the equivalent of high school level.
  
The march comes on the 50th anniversary of a student pro-democracy movement truncated by the massacre of students by troops on Oct. 2, 1968, which became a rallying cry for decades of anti-government activists.
  
The movement partly died down after troops fired on protesters at the capital's Tlatelolco Plaza. The government said 25 died in the shooting, though independent estimates topped 300. Students were again attacked by thugs wielding clubs during a march in 1971, and social media users posted pictures of that march and the Monday attack to stress the similarities.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: September 6
Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

On this day: September 6

Sports
NFL's highest-paid players for 2018
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

NFL's highest-paid players for 2018

Politics
Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins

Economy
Notable recalls of 2018
Toyota

Notable recalls of 2018

Health
10 foods you should never refrigerate
iStock / DrGrounds

10 foods you should never refrigerate

News
On this day: September 5
White House photo by Paul Morse

On this day: September 5

Crime
PHOTOS: Vandalism at Bowie High School football field

PHOTOS: Vandalism at Bowie High School football field

Crime
PHOTOS: 13 arrested by DPS in El Paso prostitution sting

PHOTOS: 13 arrested by DPS in El Paso prostitution sting

Sports
NFL and anthem: Knee-deep in protests
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

NFL and anthem: Knee-deep in protests

Health
11 foods that will age you

11 foods that will age you

News
On this day: September 4
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: September 4

Crime
PHOTOS: Woman takes off with baby after crashing car in chase

PHOTOS: Woman takes off with baby after crashing car in chase

News
On this day: September 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 3

Economy
Labor Day by the numbers
iStock/monkeybusinessimages

Labor Day by the numbers

News
On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

News
On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

Borderland Blitz
PHOTOS: 2018 Borderland Blitz Week 1

PHOTOS: 2018 Borderland Blitz Week 1

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 8.31.18

PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 8.31.18

US & World
America mourns the death of Sen. McCain
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain

Economy
Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

US & World
America's 20 most beard-friendly cities
Johannes Simon/Getty Images

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities

News
On this day: August 31

On this day: August 31

Crime
PHOTOS: Bounty hunters accused of kidnapping woman

PHOTOS: Bounty hunters accused of kidnapping woman

Pets
11 things you do that your dog hates
FreeImages.com/Matthew Green

11 things you do that your dog hates