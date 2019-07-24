US & World

3 charged in Disneyland videotaped fight that El Paso coach tried to stop

By:
  • ABC-7 & CNN

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 05:49 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 06:10 PM MDT

Disneyland fight charges

ANAHEIM, California - Three people caught on video fighting at Disneyland earlier this month could get serious jail time for the melee that an El Paso school coach tried to break up.

35-year-old Avery Robinson of Las Vegas, Nevada is facing five felony charges and nine misdemeanors. He is accused of attacking his sister, brother-in-law and girlfriend — and endangering four children, including one of his own.

Authorities say he also tried to hit a park employee with his vehicle after being escorted to the parking lot. He could be sentenced to more than seven years in prison.

40-year-old Andrea Robinson of Compton, California is accused of attacking Avery — who is her brother — along with his girlfriend and a park employee. Also, her husband, 44-year-old Daman Petrie, is accused of punching Avery's girlfriend in the face.

Video of the July 5th fight was shared widely on social media platforms. (You can watch the entire viral video in the video player at the end of this article.)

Jason Blair, who is the head football coach at Hanks High School in El Paso, tried to intervene in the family's brawl to break it up. He was on vacation with his own family at theme park when the melee occurred.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: July 23
NASA via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 23

News
States with the most drunken drivers
iStock/EasyBuy4u

States with the most drunken drivers

News
Colleges that produce the most millionaires
Turner via CNN

Colleges that produce the most millionaires

News
On this day: July 22
John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images

On this day: July 22

News
On this day: July 21
Harry How/Getty Images

On this day: July 21

News
On this day: July 20
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel

On this day: July 20

News
All things bacon
TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons

All things bacon

Celebrity
Winter Olympic medalists: Where are they now?
Phil Cole/ALLSPORT

Winter Olympic medalists: Where are they now?

News
On this day: July 19
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: July 19

Health
7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

Sports
Tiger Woods through the years
David Cannon/Getty Images

Tiger Woods through the years

News
On this day: July 18
Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 18

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

News
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

News
On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11