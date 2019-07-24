3 charged in Disneyland videotaped fight that El Paso coach tried to stop

Disneyland fight charges

ANAHEIM, California - Three people caught on video fighting at Disneyland earlier this month could get serious jail time for the melee that an El Paso school coach tried to break up.

35-year-old Avery Robinson of Las Vegas, Nevada is facing five felony charges and nine misdemeanors. He is accused of attacking his sister, brother-in-law and girlfriend — and endangering four children, including one of his own.

Authorities say he also tried to hit a park employee with his vehicle after being escorted to the parking lot. He could be sentenced to more than seven years in prison.

40-year-old Andrea Robinson of Compton, California is accused of attacking Avery — who is her brother — along with his girlfriend and a park employee. Also, her husband, 44-year-old Daman Petrie, is accused of punching Avery's girlfriend in the face.

Video of the July 5th fight was shared widely on social media platforms. (You can watch the entire viral video in the video player at the end of this article.)

Jason Blair, who is the head football coach at Hanks High School in El Paso, tried to intervene in the family's brawl to break it up. He was on vacation with his own family at theme park when the melee occurred.