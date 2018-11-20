US & World

1 dead, 3 injured after downtown Denver shooting

DENVER - One person was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting on downtown Denver streets Monday, authorities said.
  
Officers blocked off several streets at the crime scene near the Colorado Rockies' baseball stadium but had not arrested anyone, police spokesman Doug Schepman said.
  
Schepman said he did not know what led to the shooting, and investigators did not yet have a description of any suspect. He said they do not know whether more than one shooter was involved.
  
"It's too early in the investigation right now to be able to say exactly what happened here and why," he said. Investigators were interviewing witnesses and looking for video.
  
The wounded victims were taken to Denver Health medical center. Schepman said they were in critical condition, but a police department tweet said later the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
  
Hospital spokesman Simon Crittle could not confirm that.
  
Crittle initially said four wounded survivors were transported to the hospital but later corrected that to three.
  
Police said witnesses had told officers they saw a fourth victim, a woman who was wounded in the leg, but investigators had not been able to confirm that.
  
The shootings occurred at about 4 p.m. at the beginning of rush hour in a mixed neighborhood of new apartment buildings, restaurants and bars.
  
___
  
This story has been updated to show hospital officials now say three people were wounded, not four as they originally believed.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


