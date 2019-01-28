US & World

'Catch-up for years' as backlogged immigration courts open

  • By DEEPTI HAJELA and OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ, Associated Press

Posted: Jan 28, 2019 03:09 PM MST

Updated: Jan 28, 2019 03:09 PM MST

NEW YORK (AP) - The nation's immigration courts were severely backlogged even before the government shutdown. Now it could take years just to deal with the delays caused by the five-week impasse, attorneys say.
  
With the shutdown finally over, the courts reopened Monday morning to immigrants seeking asylum or otherwise trying to stave off deportation, and hearings were held for the first time since late December. Court clerks scrambled to deal with boxes and boxes of legal filings that arrived after the doors opened.
  
Over 86,000 immigration court hearings were canceled during the standoff, the biggest number in California, followed by Texas and New York, according to an estimate from the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University. It estimates the courts have more than 800,000 pending cases overall.
  
The shutdown over President Donald Trump's demand for funding for a border wall to keep out migrants has only added to the delays in the system, where cases can take years to be resolved, said Jennifer Williams, deputy attorney in charge of the immigration law unit at Legal Aid in New York City.
  
"They're going to be playing catch-up for years," she said.
  
The shutdown did not affect hearings for immigrants being held in immigration detention. It also had no bearing on applications for green cards and U.S. citizenship, which are handled by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and are funded by filing fees.
  
The cancellations were bad news for the many asylum applicants who have been waiting years to win approval so that they can bring loved ones to this country. It could be years before they are given new court dates, immigration attorneys said.
  
But for those with weak asylum cases, the cancellations could be a good thing, enabling them to keep on living in the U.S. and fend off deportation for now.
  
A spokeswoman for the Executive Office for Immigration Review, the part of the Justice Department that oversees the immigration courts, could not immediately say how many hearings were delayed or when they would be rescheduled to take place.
  
At an immigration court in San Francisco, attorneys and paralegals carrying large bags, small suitcases or boxes stacked on a dolly waited in line to file documents that in some cases had piled up during the shutdown.
  
Attorney Sara Izadpanah said six of her clients missed court hearings because of the shutdown and she missed several deadlines to file court documents.
  
"What happened is pretty serious for a lot of our clients because it could be two or three years before they can get a new court hearing, and by then immigrations law could change," Izadphana said.
  
___
  
Rodriguez reported from San Francisco. Associated Press reporters Nomaan Merchant in Houston, Astrid Galvan in Phoenix and Amy Taxin in Orange County contributed to this report.
  
___
  
Deepti Hajela covers issues of race, ethnicity and immigration for The Associated Press. Follow her on Twitter at https://twitter.com/dhajela. For more of her work, search for her name at https://apnews.com.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


