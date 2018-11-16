Top Stories

Celebration of Lights Parade, WinterFest mark the start of the holiday season

WinterFest to expand this year

By:

Posted: Sep 28, 2018 07:28 AM MDT

Updated: Nov 16, 2018 03:39 PM MST

Celebration of Lights preview
EL PASO, Texas -

The holiday season comes to El Paso earlier this year with several events in Downtown this weekend. 

The Celebration of Lights Parade and the lighting of the Christmas tree on Sunday kicks off the beginning of WinerFest.

The holiday event returns to the borderland for its third edition on November 18 and runs through January  6.

It's a much earlier start to the holiday events than in previous years.

"People can have their families, their friends come over and visit them for the holidays, whether it's Thanksgiving or Christmas. They can come and enjoy downtown," said Joe Rodriguez, special programs manager for El Paso Park and Recreation.

Rodriguez said the attractions and lights will be up for a full 50 days. He said an estimated 500,000 lights are being used this season.

The official program for the Celebration of Lights begins at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at San Jacinto Plaza with music by the 1st Armored Division Band.
5:00-5:25 p.m. St. Anthony's Seminary Franciscanos Choir

5:55 p.m. Holiday Lighting Ceremony

The parade will follow the lighting ceremony.

At San Jacinto Plaza, visitors can expect to see the traditional nativity scene, but this year its colors are brighter.

Before it was place at the plaza, it was restored by local high school art students.

The students from Bel Air and Del Valle high schools carefully repainted the life-size figures and animals.

In 2016, after public outcry, the nativity scene was brought back San Jacinto.

The city said it had no plans to restore the nativity scene because the newly-renovated plaza had a new theme.

That didn't sit well with many residents, so the city installed it for the holiday season.

This year, organizers said WinterFest will be bigger and brighter.

WinterFest will encompass the downtown area including the Arts Festival Plaza, located between the El Paso Museum of Art and the Plaza Theatre, and the newly renovated Paseo de Las Luces.

WinterFest will once again feature an ice skating rink, a life-size snow globe and holiday-themed food and drinks, officials said. 

Organizers are promising entertainment every Thursday through Sunday of the season at San Jacinto Plaza.

More information on WinterFest is available, click here.

 
 
 
 
 
 

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: November 19
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via Getty Images

On this day: November 19

Travel
8 tips for surviving long flights
FreeImages.com/jenny w.﻿

8 tips for surviving long flights

News
On this day: November 18
Larry Busacca/Getty Images

On this day: November 18

News
On this day: November 17
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

On this day: November 17

Economy
States where the most people go hungry
John Moore/Getty Images

States where the most people go hungry

News
On this day: November 16
Chuck Kennedy/White House via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: November 16

News
On this day: November 15
David Shankbone via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: November 15

Health
States with the most smokers
FreeImages.com/Zsuzsa N.K.

States with the most smokers

Entertainment
Celebrities' jobs before they were famous

Celebrities' jobs before they were famous

News
On this day: November 14
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: November 14

Health
Food you're tossing too early
iStock/JulNichols

Food you're tossing too early

US & World
'10 worst toys' for 2018
Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images

'10 worst toys' for 2018

News
PHOTOS: Inside a DEA drug holding room

PHOTOS: Inside a DEA drug holding room

News
Photos: CBP X-ray machines and scanners at ports of entry

Photos: CBP X-ray machines and scanners at ports of entry

US & World
Notable deaths of 2018
Getty Images

Notable deaths of 2018

Food
Best and worst foods for sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Best and worst foods for sleep

News
On this day: November 13
Rick Diamond-Getty Images

On this day: November 13

US & World
Wind-driven fires rip through California
Getty Images

Wind-driven fires rip through California

Recipes
10 most popular pizza toppings
FreeImages.com/Michal Adamczyk

10 most popular pizza toppings

News
On this day: November 12
White House photo by Eric Draper

On this day: November 12

News
On this day: November 11
Mark Davis/Getty Images

On this day: November 11

News
On this day: November 10
Rick Diamond/Getty Images

On this day: November 10

Economy
Veterans Day 2018 deals and freebies
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Veterans Day 2018 deals and freebies

News
On this day: November 9
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: November 9