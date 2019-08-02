Congresswoman Escobar and Chairman Jeffries Lead Delegation to U.S.-Mexico Border

Sunland Park, New Mexico - Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (TX-16) and House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08) will lead a delegation of 23 members of Congress to investigate the impact of the Trump administration’s immigration policies in El Paso and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

The delegation will meet with immigration advocates, visit migrant shelters and processing facilities used to detain immigrants, and receive briefings on border security and immigration.